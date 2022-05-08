Day & Ennis LLC Invests $565,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Day & Ennis LLC purchased a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 535 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at $27,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 766.7% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock traded down $7.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $865.65. 24,265,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,157,408. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $947.45 and its 200-day moving average is $988.74. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $546.98 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market cap of $896.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.46, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.96. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $758,314.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 24,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.34, for a total value of $21,541,375.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 49 shares in the company, valued at $42,597.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 418,251 shares of company stock worth $374,394,436. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,400.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $960.41.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

