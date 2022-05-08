Day & Ennis LLC Purchases 9,061 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Day & Ennis LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,061 shares during the quarter. Day & Ennis LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYE. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 72.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 65.7% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000.

IYE traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,412,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,988,203. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a one year low of $24.49 and a one year high of $43.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.84 and a 200-day moving average of $35.52.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

