Day & Ennis LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Day & Ennis LLC increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. iShares Global Tech ETF comprises 1.9% of Day & Ennis LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $5,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,184.6% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 23,561 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 232.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 569.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 13,109 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 780.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 105,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after acquiring an additional 93,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter worth $80,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.81. The company had a trading volume of 887,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,706. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $50.13 and a 12-month high of $65.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.72 and its 200 day moving average is $58.78.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

