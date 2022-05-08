Day & Ennis LLC Sells 232 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Day & Ennis LLC reduced its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,278 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. New World Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 170.8% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 25,898 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $101,121.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,578 shares of company stock worth $1,823,131. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.80.

NASDAQ FB traded down $4.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $203.77. 34,733,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,943,624. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.34 and its 200-day moving average is $272.99. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.00 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $551.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.