DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Societe Generale lowered DBV Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DBV Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

DBVT stock opened at $1.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average of $2.01. DBV Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $6.58.

DBV Technologies ( NASDAQ:DBVT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 million. Analysts anticipate that DBV Technologies will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBVT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the third quarter worth $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 60.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 8,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.