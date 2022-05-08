DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DBV Technologies SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops products and immunotherapies for the diagnosis and treatment of various food allergies, including milk and peanut. The Company delivers biological immunoactive compounds, such as allergens, to the immune system by targeting the antigen-presenting cells present in skin. DBV Technologies SA is headquartered in Bagneux, France. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DBVT. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of DBV Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DBVT opened at $1.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average of $2.01. DBV Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $6.58.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that DBV Technologies will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the third quarter worth $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 60.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 8,422 shares in the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

