Dean Investment Associates LLC Buys 106,643 Shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) by 90.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,643 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned 0.25% of National Energy Services Reunited worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NESR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 213.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 23,063 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. 42.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Energy Services Reunited alerts:

National Energy Services Reunited stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.20. The stock had a trading volume of 242,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,981. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $15.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average of $9.59.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NESR. National Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down from $13.50) on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research report on Monday, April 25th. National Bank Financial cut shares of National Energy Services Reunited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. National Bankshares cut shares of National Energy Services Reunited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

National Energy Services Reunited Profile (Get Rating)

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.