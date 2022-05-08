Dean Investment Associates LLC Cuts Holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Dean Investment Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDP. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, VP Reyes Jorge Pelaez sold 2,447 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $62,569.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Marlene Gordon sold 5,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $134,186.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,164 shares of company stock worth $501,788. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FDP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.11. 159,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.33. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.42 and a 52-week high of $36.57.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.