Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $1.62 Million Position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,108,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 381,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,743,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the third quarter worth $2,543,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 52.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter worth $715,000.

HTA traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.84. 2,461,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,703,540. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.05 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.05 and its 200 day moving average is $32.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $34.83.

Healthcare Trust of America ( NYSE:HTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.35 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 2.92%. Healthcare Trust of America’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is currently 309.52%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HTA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

