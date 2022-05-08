Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $1.69 Million Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 836,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,522,000 after acquiring an additional 11,682 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 823,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,195,000 after acquiring an additional 88,432 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 773,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,468,000 after acquiring an additional 19,676 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Littelfuse by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 413,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,110,000 after buying an additional 62,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Littelfuse by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 385,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,380,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LFUS. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.50.

In related news, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total value of $213,249.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LFUS stock traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $257.07. 139,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,419. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.31 and a 52-week high of $334.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.20.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.75. Littelfuse had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $623.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 15.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 15.40%.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

