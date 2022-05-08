Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Dean Investment Associates LLC reduced its holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 328.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the third quarter worth $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 71.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

Shares of SYNH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,939. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.77 and a 52-week high of $104.18. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.37.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Syneos Health (Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.