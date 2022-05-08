Dean Investment Associates LLC Lowers Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lessened its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,377,000 after purchasing an additional 54,495 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pentair by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Pentair by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Pentair by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Pentair by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PNR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Pentair from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Pentair from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen reduced their target price on Pentair from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.88.

PNR traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.48. 1,625,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,718,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.52. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $49.31 and a 12-month high of $80.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.07. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Pentair had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $999.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

