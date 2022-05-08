Dean Investment Associates LLC Purchases 3,042 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 304,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 54,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

AGI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.68. 2,424,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,020,391. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.75. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $9.38.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $203.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.05 million. Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -31.25%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AGI shares. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.32.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 hectares located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

