Dean Investment Associates LLC Reduces Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,452,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 426,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,511,000 after buying an additional 37,143 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in Assurant by 99.5% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 74,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,737,000 after purchasing an additional 37,115 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Assurant in the third quarter worth $5,755,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Assurant by 31.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 137,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,738,000 after purchasing an additional 33,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AIZ shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Assurant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.74.

In other Assurant news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total transaction of $403,018.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total transaction of $727,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Assurant stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $188.58. The stock had a trading volume of 565,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,795. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.77. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.18 and a twelve month high of $194.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.56.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.98. Assurant had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

