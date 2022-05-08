Dean Investment Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,485 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTR. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 451.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Shares of NTR traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.79. 3,045,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,684,106. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.87. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $57.08 and a fifty-two week high of $117.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.30.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 14.34%. Research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.65%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NTR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nutrien from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Nutrien from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. started coverage on Nutrien in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Nutrien from $85.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.20.

About Nutrien (Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.