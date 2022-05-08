Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 1,214 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,674 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in ITT by 262.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 36,114 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ITT by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ITT by 232.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,279,000 after acquiring an additional 162,435 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ITT by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in ITT by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of ITT from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $107.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ITT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of ITT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of ITT from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.17.

In other ITT news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $899,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ITT traded down $2.02 on Friday, reaching $71.68. 526,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,706. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.80 and a 12 month high of $105.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.58.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. ITT had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $726.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.264 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

