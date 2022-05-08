Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 174 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lowered its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,222 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 43.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,272,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780,982 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,204,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,383,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,957 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 6,917.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 703,744 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $188,195,000 after buying an additional 693,715 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,760,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,573,990,000 after buying an additional 415,448 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 9.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,422,874 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $902,679,000 after buying an additional 285,571 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of SYK traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $240.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,506,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,779. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $230.16 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $90.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.99.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.85%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.44.

Stryker Profile (Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.