DECOIN (DTEP) Trading 25.7% Lower Over Last Week

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. One DECOIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular exchanges. DECOIN has a total market capitalization of $5.88 million and $33,149.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DECOIN has traded down 25.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00011464 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002950 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000696 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DECOIN Coin Profile

DTEP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 79,982,998 coins and its circulating supply is 56,760,529 coins. DECOIN’s official website is www.decoin.io . DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DECOIN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DECOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

