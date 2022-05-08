DeGate One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.66 Million (DG)

DeGate (DG) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. During the last seven days, DeGate has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. DeGate has a total market cap of $12.05 million and approximately $3.66 million worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeGate coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000405 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 497,539.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00068377 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.52 or 0.00182812 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.94 or 0.00535146 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00039048 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68,824.93 or 1.98083707 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeGate Profile

DeGate launched on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,547,313 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

