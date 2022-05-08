Degenerator Price Hits $32.63 on Top Exchanges (MEME)

Degenerator (MEME) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 7th. Over the last week, Degenerator has traded flat against the dollar. One Degenerator coin can now be purchased for $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Degenerator has a market capitalization of $913,535.72 and approximately $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Degenerator alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $80.96 or 0.00233549 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00009698 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004018 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000622 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00015819 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.59 or 0.00474803 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Degenerator Profile

Degenerator is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Degenerator is degenerator.finance . Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Degenerator

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Degenerator should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Degenerator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Degenerator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Degenerator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.