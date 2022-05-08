Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (VFL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on May 27th

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of VFL opened at $11.64 on Friday. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.26.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $264,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 551,643 shares of company stock worth $6,850,888. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund by 76.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 7,388 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund by 16.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 7,168 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.71% of the company’s stock.

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.

