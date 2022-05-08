Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Acquired by GM Advisory Group Inc.

GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 790.7% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 257.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DAL shares. TheStreet downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.41.

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 6,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $256,055.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,453,703.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $398,319.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,857 shares in the company, valued at $5,334,627.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,122 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,874. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.00. The stock had a trading volume of 12,996,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,973,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.90 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.55. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $48.54.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company’s revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.55) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

