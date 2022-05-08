DePay (DEPAY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $566.00

DePay (DEPAY) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. DePay has a total market capitalization of $782,895.84 and approximately $566.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DePay has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DePay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 2,656,148.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.81 or 0.00370357 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002920 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.87 or 0.00192365 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.75 or 0.00557102 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00039210 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,414.03 or 1.93963469 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About DePay

DePay’s total supply is 57,028,332 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

DePay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DePay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

