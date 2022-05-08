Deri Protocol (DERI) Price Hits $0.0447 on Exchanges

Deri Protocol (DERI) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Deri Protocol has a total market capitalization of $7.25 million and $372,099.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Deri Protocol has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0447 or 0.00000127 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Deri Protocol alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002840 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.84 or 0.00189818 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.78 or 0.00473624 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00038704 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70,211.32 or 1.99388938 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Deri Protocol

Deri Protocol’s launch date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 466,402,436 coins and its circulating supply is 162,056,762 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Deri Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deri Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Deri Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Deri Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deri Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.