DerivaDAO 1-Day Volume Hits $700,612.00 (DDX)

DerivaDAO (DDX) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. DerivaDAO has a total market cap of $49.33 million and $700,612.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DerivaDAO coin can now be purchased for $1.89 or 0.00005491 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DerivaDAO has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DerivaDAO alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded up 2,485,687% against the dollar and now trades at $118.67 or 0.00344699 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002904 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.62 or 0.00193498 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.61 or 0.00553632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00039216 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66,538.89 or 1.93267740 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DerivaDAO Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DerivaDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DerivaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DerivaDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DerivaDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.