Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Acquires 159 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total value of $134,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 400 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $60,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 296,043 shares of company stock worth $45,192,594 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $146.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a PE ratio of 54.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.83 and its 200 day moving average is $163.47. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $192.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on CDNS shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.58.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

