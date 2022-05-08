Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Buys 279 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 53.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 799 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Global Payments were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners increased its position in Global Payments by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,705,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $636,935,000 after buying an additional 1,908,708 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,557,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $716,066,000 after buying an additional 92,854 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Global Payments by 2,266.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,895,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,349,000 after buying an additional 2,772,706 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Global Payments by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,808,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,532,000 after buying an additional 93,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Global Payments by 197.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,457,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,306,000 after buying an additional 1,632,202 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total value of $63,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,006 shares of company stock valued at $270,255. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Global Payments to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Global Payments from $180.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.78.

NYSE:GPN opened at $121.00 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $116.75 and a one year high of $202.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.38.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.65%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

