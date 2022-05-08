Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Cuts Stock Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators cut its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in APA were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in APA by 11.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,564,000 after buying an additional 125,520 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after purchasing an additional 43,722 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,741,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,378 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 10,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung acquired 40,000 shares of APA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.92 per share, with a total value of $1,316,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney acquired 6,300 shares of APA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.47 per share, with a total value of $198,261.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $44.11 on Friday. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $45.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 4.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.23.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16. APA had a return on equity of 11,632.79% and a net margin of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on APA from $46.50 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on APA from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on APA from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on APA from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.55.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

