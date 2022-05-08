Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $61,000 Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 76.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Illumina were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Illumina by 0.7% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,783 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in Illumina by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in Illumina by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,372 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Illumina by 1.7% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Illumina by 0.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ILMN shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $440.77.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $249.05 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $239.03 and a fifty-two week high of $526.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a PE ratio of 54.14, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $330.74 and its 200 day moving average is $357.84.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total transaction of $715,699.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,697.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.13, for a total value of $110,447.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,065.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,819,471 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

