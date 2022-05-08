Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Reduces Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators decreased its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,296 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 195.5% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 591 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,190.0% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 869 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.57.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $37.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.52. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,911,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,170 shares of company stock worth $5,441,455 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

