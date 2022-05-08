Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 513 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lowered its holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Alcoa were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Alcoa by 591.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alcoa by 62.5% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000.

AA opened at $61.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.34. Alcoa Co. has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $98.09.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.61%.

In other Alcoa news, EVP John D. Slaven sold 28,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $2,133,797.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

AA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.83.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

