Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target to $483.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $515.00 to $483.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SPGI. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $486.00 to $441.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $485.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $467.57.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $345.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $393.94 and a 200 day moving average of $424.46. The firm has a market cap of $83.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global has a 1 year low of $337.96 and a 1 year high of $484.21.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

In related news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total value of $1,475,553.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total value of $1,286,059.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 65.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 273.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.