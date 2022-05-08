Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Target Price to $34.00

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ARNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arconic from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Arconic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.80.

NYSE:ARNC opened at $26.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.49. Arconic has a 52 week low of $22.45 and a 52 week high of $38.49.

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). Arconic had a positive return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arconic will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Arconic news, EVP Melissa M. Miller bought 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Arconic during the 1st quarter valued at $692,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Arconic by 46.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 857,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,958,000 after buying an additional 273,512 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Arconic by 6.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Arconic by 43.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,213,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,090,000 after purchasing an additional 366,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Arconic by 3.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

