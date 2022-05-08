Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Target Price to $41.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on EAT. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.68.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $35.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.33. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $65.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.93.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.11). Brinker International had a net margin of 4.02% and a negative return on equity of 53.59%. The company had revenue of $980.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $42,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,955 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 7.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 8.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 100.3% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 200.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.