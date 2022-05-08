Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Target Price to €60.00

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €72.00 ($75.79) to €60.00 ($63.16) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

COVTY has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Covestro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Covestro from €64.00 ($67.37) to €62.00 ($65.26) in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Covestro from €62.00 ($65.26) to €58.50 ($61.58) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of Covestro from €56.00 ($58.95) to €45.00 ($47.37) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Covestro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Covestro currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.64.

Get Covestro alerts:

Shares of Covestro stock opened at $20.23 on Wednesday. Covestro has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $36.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.33.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th were paid a $1.3605 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. Covestro’s payout ratio is 34.02%.

Covestro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.