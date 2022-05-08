Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €54.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €54.00 ($56.84) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($62.11) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($70.53) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($68.42) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays set a €77.00 ($81.05) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €59.00 ($62.11) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Post presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €62.25 ($65.53).

FRA:DPW opened at €38.98 ($41.03) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €42.58 and its 200 day moving average price is €49.85. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of €30.52 ($32.13) and a 12 month high of €41.32 ($43.49).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

