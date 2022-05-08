DiamondHead (NASDAQ:DHHC) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC – Get Rating) were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.81 and last traded at $9.81. Approximately 3,899 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 60,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in DiamondHead in the 1st quarter worth approximately $832,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DiamondHead by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondHead during the 4th quarter worth approximately $767,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of DiamondHead by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 651,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,350,000 after buying an additional 100,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kawa Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondHead during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

