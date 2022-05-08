Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

DFFN opened at $7.15 on Thursday. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $42.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.90.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DFFN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 858,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 54,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,223,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 97,600 shares during the last quarter.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc was founded in 2001 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

