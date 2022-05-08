Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI) versus Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Head-To-Head Survey

Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Rating) and Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get Digital Brands Group alerts:

This table compares Digital Brands Group and Torrid’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Brands Group -426.62% N/A -92.08% Torrid N/A N/A N/A

15.4% of Digital Brands Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.9% of Torrid shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Digital Brands Group and Torrid’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Brands Group $7.59 million 0.41 -$32.36 million ($8.04) -0.03 Torrid $1.28 billion 0.52 -$29.94 million N/A N/A

Torrid has higher revenue and earnings than Digital Brands Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Digital Brands Group and Torrid, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Brands Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Torrid 0 2 6 0 2.75

Torrid has a consensus price target of $19.44, indicating a potential upside of 206.55%. Given Torrid’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Torrid is more favorable than Digital Brands Group.

Summary

Torrid beats Digital Brands Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Digital Brands Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Digital Brands Group, Inc. provides apparel under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. The company offers denims under the DSTLD brand; and luxury men's suiting under the ACE Studios brand. It also designs, manufactures, and sells women's apparel, such as dresses, tops, jumpsuits, bottoms, sets, jackets, and rompers under the Bailey brand. It offers luxury custom and made-to- measure suiting and sportwear, as well as shirts, jackets, pants, shorts, polos, and other products that are made-to-measure under the Harper & Jones brand. The company also offers luxury T-shirts, tops, and bottoms under the Stateside brand. Digital Brands Group, Inc. sells directly to the consumer through its websites, as well as through its wholesale channel in specialty stores, select department stores, and own showrooms. The company was formerly known as Denim.LA, Inc. Digital Brands Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Torrid Company Profile (Get Rating)

Torrid Holdings Inc. operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products. The company sells its products directly to consumers through its e-commerce platform and its physical stores. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 624 stores in 50 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, and Canada. Torrid Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in City of Industry, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.