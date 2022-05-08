Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 201,915 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,710,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,915 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.16% of Infosys worth $169,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,601,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,634,000 after acquiring an additional 269,131 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,630,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,026,000 after acquiring an additional 32,048 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 477.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,322,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,027 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 228,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after acquiring an additional 18,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at $488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INFY. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Infosys to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $19.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.19. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $17.81 and a 1-year high of $26.39. The company has a market cap of $83.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 18.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

