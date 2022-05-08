Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,093,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 53,171 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.06% of ABM Industries worth $167,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABM. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 48,122.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 761,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,294,000 after acquiring an additional 760,336 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,998,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,342,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,443,000 after acquiring an additional 523,007 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,699,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,516,000 after acquiring an additional 275,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,552,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,412,000 after acquiring an additional 247,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

In other ABM Industries news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 8,619 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $425,347.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 3,657 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $176,011.41. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,052 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,882.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,031 shares of company stock worth $1,091,102 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $46.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.10. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12 month low of $38.44 and a 12 month high of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.96.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.15. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.71%.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

