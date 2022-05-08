Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,688,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 372,473 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $161,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48,693.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 487,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,905,000 after acquiring an additional 486,938 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 283,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 160.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 8,536 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,695,000 after acquiring an additional 8,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 148.4% during the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $77.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.20. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.29 and a 52 week high of $111.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.74.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.76% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $342.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.94%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PNFP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $124.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.86.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $306,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $767,692.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

