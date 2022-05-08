Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $152.54 Million Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 978,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,419 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.72% of Assurant worth $152,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Barings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 27,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total transaction of $403,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total value of $727,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AIZ. Truist Financial increased their target price on Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.74.

Shares of AIZ opened at $188.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.18 and a 1 year high of $194.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $180.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.77.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.98. Assurant had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

Assurant Profile (Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.