Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $155.94 Million Stake in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,378,397 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 155,226 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $155,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KB opened at $46.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.50 and its 200 day moving average is $48.58. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.29 and a 12 month high of $55.31.

KB Financial Group ( NYSE:KB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 9.85%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of KB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

KB Financial Group Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

