Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $168.75 Million Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,244,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,073 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.41% of Nutrien worth $168,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Nutrien by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nutrien by 451.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $103.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.47 and its 200-day moving average is $82.30. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $57.08 and a 1 year high of $117.25.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 14.34%. Analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 24.65%.

NTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price objective on Nutrien in a report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Nutrien from $85.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Atlantic Securities raised Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Nutrien from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.20.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

