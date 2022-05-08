Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $171.61 Million Position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,378,531 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Independent Bank Group worth $171,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 241,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,405,000 after buying an additional 13,344 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,451,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,756,000 after purchasing an additional 57,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IBTX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In related news, EVP James C. White sold 1,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $101,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 2,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $187,365.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,617.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,697 shares of company stock worth $498,094. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $70.25 on Friday. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.82 and a 12 month high of $80.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.61.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $144.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 30.40%.

Independent Bank Group Profile (Get Rating)

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.