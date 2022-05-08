Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,928,088 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 143,439 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.67% of NetScout Systems worth $163,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $457,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $969,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,059,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,139,000 after buying an additional 347,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

NTCT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetScout Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

In related news, insider Jean A. Bua sold 19,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $611,919.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $92,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $32.42 on Friday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $25.46 and a one year high of $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.45.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.50 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 5.56%. NetScout Systems’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

