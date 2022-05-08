Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,323,334 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,003 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 7.17% of Customers Bancorp worth $151,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CUBI. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 501.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,288,000 after acquiring an additional 475,590 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 258.6% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 520,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,032,000 after buying an additional 375,419 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 4,060.0% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 333,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,810,000 after buying an additional 325,616 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $13,336,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $12,945,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Lyle Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $43,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,051 shares in the company, valued at $475,856.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu acquired 2,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $124,826.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,817.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CUBI shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.50 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.31.

Shares of NYSE CUBI opened at $43.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.25 and a 52 week high of $76.13.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

