Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 17,676 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 771,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,676 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.73% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $157,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $343,010.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $163,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $175.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $188.79 and a 200-day moving average of $193.64. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.11 and a 52-week high of $218.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.27.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.35. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 19.85%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JBHT shares. Barclays upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $213.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $231.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.56.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

