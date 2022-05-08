Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 7,706 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,926,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,706 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.83% of Integer worth $164,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Integer by 7,290.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integer in the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Integer during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Integer alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on ITGR shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Integer from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of ITGR opened at $76.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.60. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $68.58 and a 12 month high of $101.61.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $310.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.57 million. Integer had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 6.98%. Integer’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.