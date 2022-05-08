Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 7,706 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,926,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,706 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.83% of Integer worth $164,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Integer by 7,290.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integer in the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Integer during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts have commented on ITGR shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Integer from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.
Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $310.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.57 million. Integer had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 6.98%. Integer’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Integer Company Profile (Get Rating)
Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Integer (ITGR)
